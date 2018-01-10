FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines raises Q4 forecast for key revenue metric
January 10, 2018

Jan 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group on Wednesday raised its forecast for total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) for the fourth quarter, citing improving yields and higher than expected domestic close-in bookings.

The No.1 U.S. airline said it now expects the key revenue metric to increase about 5-6 percent in the quarter, compared with its prior guidance of 2.5-4.5 percent.[bit.ly/2qOfQEu ]

The company also said it now expects pre-tax margin, which excludes special items, to be between 6.5-7.0 percent for the quarter, up from its prior guidance of 4.5-6.5 percent.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

