American Airlines' profit dips 15 pct in 3rd quarter

Oct 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc’s profit fell 15.3 percent in the third quarter, hurt partly by disruptions arising from hurricanes.

The No.1 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said on Thursday its net income fell to $624 million or $1.28 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $737 million or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, American earned $1.42 per share.

Its operating revenue rose to $10.88 billion from $10.59 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)