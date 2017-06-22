FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Qatar Airways to buy 4.75 percent stake in American Airlines
2017年6月22日 / 下午2点49分 / 1 个月前

Qatar Airways to buy 4.75 percent stake in American Airlines

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

DOHA, June 22 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said on Thursday it intends to buy a stake of up to 4.75 percent in American Airlines and that it hoped to build a passive shareholding in the U.S. airline.

"Qatar Airways believes in American Airlines' fundamentals and intends to build a passive position in the company with no involvement in management, operations or governance," it said.

The Gulf carrier's statement also said its investment would not exceed 4.75 percent without prior consent from American Airlines' board. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Louise Ireland)

