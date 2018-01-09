FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-American Century Investments names new hires for ETF intiative
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
January 9, 2018 / 6:58 PM / a day ago

MOVES-American Century Investments names new hires for ETF intiative

1 分钟阅读

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Investment management firm American Century Investments said on Tuesday it has hired two former BlackRock Inc employees for its exchange traded funds (ETF) initiative.

Rene Casis was named portfolio manager and Sean Walker ETF specialist.

At BlackRock, Casis served as an investment strategist and senior portfolio manager while Walker was vice president and market leader, responsible for active and passive product platforms for the West Coast of Florida.

American Century said it is scheduled to launch two ETF funds in the first quarter. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

