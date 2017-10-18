FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AmEx profit rises 19 pct on loan growth
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日

AmEx profit rises 19 pct on loan growth

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co reported about 19 percent jump in quarterly profit as higher billings and loan growth helped offset a jump in costs.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.36 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.14 billion, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 9 percent to $8.44 billion. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

