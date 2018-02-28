FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 7:49 PM / 更新于 8 hours ago

Ameriprise unit settles charges it overcharged customers -U.S. SEC

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc has agreed to settle charges it sold higher-fee mutual fund shares to retail customers without determining whether they were eligible for less-expensive funds.

The SEC said Ameriprise Financial Services Inc, without admitting or denying the findings, agreed to pay a penalty of $230,000. It said that about 1,791 customers of the investment adviser had paid $1.78 million in unnecessary charges due to Ameriprise’s practices. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

