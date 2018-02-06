FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 6, 2018 / 11:43 AM / in 18 hours

AmerisourceBergen profit more than triples on tax benefit

1 分钟阅读

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Tuesday its quarterly profit more than tripled, helped by a $587.6 million benefit due to changes to U.S. tax laws.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $861.9 million, or $3.90 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $247.2 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $40.47 billion from $38.17 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below