FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AmerisourceBergen to pay $625 mln to settle U.S. government probe
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 晚上10点33分 / 更新于 11 小时前

AmerisourceBergen to pay $625 mln to settle U.S. government probe

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - A unit of AmerisourceBergen Corp, one of the largest U.S. drug wholesalers, has agreed to pay $625 million to resolve a U.S. government probe into its pre-filled syringe program, the company said in a filing with U.S. securities regulators on Tuesday.

The agreement, whose terms must still be finalized and approved by a court, comes on top of a $260 million criminal penalty the subsidiary, AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group, agreed to pay in September. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below