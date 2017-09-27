FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AmerisourceBergen unit to plead guilty in U.S. in $260 mln settlement
2017年9月27日

AmerisourceBergen unit to plead guilty in U.S. in $260 mln settlement

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - An AmerisourceBergen Corp unit will plead guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor and pay $260 million to resolve a U.S. probe into a pre-filled syringe program operated by a unit of the company that ceased operations in 2014.

AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group is scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn for a plea hearing. A company spokeswoman said it related to its previously-disclosed agreement to plead guilty in connection with a subsidiary’s failure to register with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

