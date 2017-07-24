FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 天前
iPhone supplier AMS raises mid-term revenue target
2017年7月24日

iPhone supplier AMS raises mid-term revenue target

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Chipmaker AMS, which supplies components to Apple and Samsung Electronics among others, on Monday raised its mid-term revenue growth target, thanks to increased customer forecasts and a higher revenue pipeline. The company said in April it might raise mid-term revenue growth target as it expected significant ramp-ups in its consumer business in the second half of the year. AMS said its revenue growth target for 2016-2019 would rise to a more than 40 percent compound annual growth rate and it confirmed an adjusted core profit margin target of 30 percent from 2019 onwards. The chipmaker also said its second-quarter revenue rose 37 percent year-on-year to 181.5 million euros ($211.18 million), compared with 174-181 million euros expected by the company.

The company, whose shares have more than doubled this year in anticipation of the new iPhone, due in September, said it expects third-quarter revenue of 260-290 million euros. ($1 = 0.8595 euros) (Reporting by Anna Serafin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

