FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker AMS posts Q3 revenue at low end of guidance
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月23日 / 下午5点19分 / 1 天前

Chipmaker AMS posts Q3 revenue at low end of guidance

2 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Chipmaker AMS, a supplier of components to companies such as Apple and Samsung Electronics, reported third-quarter revenue at the low end of its own forecast but higher year-on-year, thanks to a sharp increase in demand for its optical sensors.

AMS said its quarterly revenue rose 79 percent on a year ago to 262.6 million euros ($309 million), compared with a forecast range of between 260 million euros and 290 million.

The company said it expects a robust fourth quarter, with revenue of between 440 million euros and 480 million, and an adjusted EBIT margin of 26 to 29 percent.

The company said it had seen strong growth in demand for the optical sensors it makes that help adjust the brightness and colours on smartphone screens.

The iPhone components supplier also reported a quarterly net profit of 20.2 million euros compared with 55.9 million a year earlier and reiterated its mid-term growth targets, published in July.

AMS also said it had initiated the formation of an independent software services company to boost software development for its sensor offerings. ($1 = 0.8511 euros) (Reporting by Anna Serafin; Editing by David Holmes)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below