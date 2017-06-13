FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
2017年6月13日 / 晚上6点31分 / 2 个月前

Chinese insurer Anbang says chairman no longer able to fulfil duties

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday its chairman was no longer able to fulfil his duties within the company for "personal reasons."

Anbang offered no further details, but said it was business as usual within the company.

Anbang has emerged as one of China's most aggressive buyers of overseas assets in the past two years, spending more than $30 billion acquiring luxury hotels, insurers and other property assets. (Reporting by Matthew Miller in Beijing and Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

