Ancala acquires Apache's two North Sea gas pipeline assets
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
2017年11月20日 / 上午11点25分 / 1 天前

Ancala acquires Apache's two North Sea gas pipeline assets

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Independent UK-based infrastructure investment fund Ancala Partners has finalised its acquisition of Apache Corp’s interests in two North Sea gas pipeline assets for an undisclosed sum, it said on Monday.

Through its North Sea-focused mid-stream oil and gas acquisitions platform, Ancala took Apache’s 30.28 percent stake in the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) System and its 60.58 share of the Beryl Gas Pipeline.

The SAGE system comprises a 323-kilometre (200 mile) pipeline and gas processing terminal at St. Fergus near Aberdeen in Scotland, where gas from nine offshore fields is treated.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens

