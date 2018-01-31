FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 10:03 PM / 2 days ago

Andeavor weighs options for rejected rail terminal

HOUSTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Andeavor said on Wednesday it was weighing options for a rejected crude oil terminal in Washington state.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, on Monday approved a state board’s recommendation denying Andeavor a permit to build the rail-to-marine terminal that would transfer 11 million barrels of oil a month from trains to tankers at the Port of Vancouver, Washington.

“We are evaluating our options for next steps,” Andeavor spokeswoman Destin Singleton said on Wednesday.

Singleton declined to discuss the next steps the company might take with the $210 million project, which Andeavor had been pursuing for five years with privately held Savage Cos.

Andeavor on Tuesday said it took a $40 million asset impairment charge in the fourth quarter related to the project.

Inslee’s action was expected after the Washington Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council voted in late November to reject the project. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)

