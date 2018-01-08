FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola LNG production setback prompts tender cancellation
January 8, 2018 / 9:21 AM / a day ago

Angola LNG production setback prompts tender cancellation

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A production issue affecting the Chevron-led Angola liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility has prompted the cancellation of a tender to sell a spot cargo that was due to load this week, market sources said.

Angola LNG circulated a notice to the trading community on Monday advising them of the production issue.

“On behalf of Angola LNG Limited, ALM formally advises you that Angola LNG Tender Number 0065 for the offer of a single cargo, through competitive tender, has been withdrawn,” the notice said.

“This tender cancellation is due to a minor problem at the Soyo plant that has impacted production. This problem is now being remedied,” it said.

Angola LNG was not immediately available to comment.

Last week, Angola LNG launched a tender to sell a cargo loading on Jan. 10-11.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Edmund Blair

