Ant Financial's Yu'e Bao caps daily investment at $3,000
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月7日 / 上午10点42分 / 更新于 20 小时前

Ant Financial's Yu'e Bao caps daily investment at $3,000

1 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ant Financial’s money market fund will cap the daily amount users can invest at 20,000 yuan ($3,023) from Friday, said Tianhong Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages the fund.

Ant Financial is the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The decision to impose a daily cap comes six months after Tianhong set a total investment cap of 250,000 yuan per person for the fund, amid heightening regulation of online lenders.

Set up in 2013, Yu‘e Bao is one of the biggest money market funds in the world. ($1 = 6.6152 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Susan Fenton)

