FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ant Financial's Yu'e Bao caps daily investment at $3,000
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月7日 / 上午11点12分 / 更新于 19 小时前

UPDATE 1-Ant Financial's Yu'e Bao caps daily investment at $3,000

2 分钟阅读

(Adds context, details from release)

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ant Financial’s money market fund will cap the daily amount users can invest at 20,000 yuan ($3,000) from Friday, said Tianhong Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages the fund.

The decision to impose a daily cap comes six months after Tianhong set a total investment cap of 250,000 yuan per person for the fund, amid heightening regulation of online lenders.

Ant Financial is the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

In a statement on Thursday, Tianhong said it made the changes “to safeguard the interests of investors, better service public investors and adhere to our position as a small cash management tool.”

Chinese finance regulators have stepped up restrictions this year in an effort rein in rapid growth in the country’s online finance sector.

Earlier this month, it circulated new rules barring online micro-lenders from operating without proper licensing.

Online lending and wealth management tools have flourished in China, where mobile payments are popular and regulation has historically been relaxed.

Set up in 2013, Yu‘e Bao is now one of the biggest money market funds in the world, and is integrated with Ant Financial’s payment app Alipay.

The fund is targeted at individual investors and earlier this year Ant Financial said the average consumer invested roughly 3,800 yuan in the fund.

$1 = 6.6152 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below