Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish to step down, Gail Boudreaux to succeed -WSJ
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 晚上11点13分 / 更新于 6 小时前

Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish to step down, Gail Boudreaux to succeed -WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc’s Chief Executive Joseph Swedish will step down and be succeeded by Gail Boudreaux, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

It is unclear how quickly the transition will occur, but the plan is expected to be announced as soon as next week, the publication reported. (on.wsj.com/2haxzSO)

Anthem was not immediately available for comment.

Swedish has led Anthem since 2013, replacing former CEO Angela Braly, who resigned under investor pressure. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

