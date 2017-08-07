FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anthem to leave Nevada's Obamacare market
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 下午5点49分 / 5 天前

Anthem to leave Nevada's Obamacare market

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc will no longer offer Obamacare plans in Nevada's state exchange, the state's insurance commissioner said on Monday.

Nevada had said in June that residents in 14 counties out of 17 in the state would not have access to qualified health plans on the state exchanges. Anthem's decision to leave the state entirely does not increase the number of "bare counties" in the state, Nevada Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson said in a statement.

The insurer will still offer "catastrophic plans", which can be purchased outside the state's exchange and are only available to consumers under 30 years old or with a low income.

Anthem said last week that was pulling out of 16 of 19 pricing regions in California where it offered Obamacare options this year. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

