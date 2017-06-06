FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anthem plans to leave Obamacare market in Ohio in 2018
2017年6月6日

Anthem plans to leave Obamacare market in Ohio in 2018

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc, one of the largest sellers of Obamacare individual health insurance, said it will exit most of the Ohio market next year because of volatility and uncertainty about whether the government will continue to provide subsidies aimed at making the plans affordable.

Republicans are trying to cut off the subsidy payments in court proceedings and President Donald Trump has made conflicting statements about if the government should continue paying them.

Anthem has been reviewing participation in all of the 14 states where it sells Blue Cross Blue Shield plans as it has faced deadlines to submit premium rates for 2018. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

