January 31, 2018 / 2:18 PM / 2 days ago

Anthem CEO stands by plan to move pharmacy management inside insurer

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc’s new chief executive officer Gail Boudreaux said on Wednesday that she still expects to move the pharmacy benefit management business inside the company and that the move will produce savings of at least $4 billion per year starting on Jan. 1, 2021.

Anthem’s previous CEO Joseph Swedish had battled with pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co over its long-term contract and ultimately decided to exit the deal when it expires.

Boudreaux, a former UnitedHealth Group Inc executive, was named to the job in November.

Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

