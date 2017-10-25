FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. health insurer Anthem's quarterly profit rises 21 pct
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 上午10点11分 / 更新于 18 小时内

CORRECTED-U.S. health insurer Anthem's quarterly profit rises 21 pct

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline to say profit, not revenue rose 21 pct)

Oct 25 - Anthem Inc said quarterly profit rose 21 percent as the No. 2 U.S. health insurer added more members in its commercial and specialty business and increased its premium rates.

Anthem said net income rose to $746.9 million, or $2.80 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $617.8 million, or $2.30 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose nearly 5 percent to $22.10 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

