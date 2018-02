Jan 31 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc on Wednesday said quarterly profit more than tripled as the health insurer recorded a one-time benefit of $1.1 billion due to the new U.S. tax law.

Anthem said net income rose to $1.23 billion, or $4.67 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $368.4 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 4.5 percent to $22.45 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)