FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 天前
Antofagasta reaches wage agreement with Centinela mine supervisors
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国财经
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 下午3点58分 / 21 天前

Antofagasta reaches wage agreement with Centinela mine supervisors

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - Chilean mining company Antofagasta said on Friday it had reached a new wage agreement with supervisors at its Centinela copper mine, defusing the risk of a strike amid a volatile labor landscape in the South American country.

The supervisors' union voted to strike in early July, but instead of downing tools immediately, entered a new round of government-mediated negotiations with the company as required by law. During those talks, the supervisors agreed to a new 36-month contract.

"The agreement, which was reached during the mediation phase, will be formalized today, July 14," Antofagasta said in a statement.

Antofagasta is currently in government-mediated negotiations with workers at the nearby Zaldivar copper mine.

New labor laws have emboldened miners throughout Chile, the world's top copper exporter, while low prices for the red metal have made contract offers less generous than in past years. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below