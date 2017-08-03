FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
UPDATE 1-Apache's adjusted loss misses as oil production drops
2017年8月3日 / 下午1点16分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-Apache's adjusted loss misses as oil production drops

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, shares)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Apache Corp reported an adjusted loss that missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin, as the U.S. oil and gas producer's production dropped.

The company said total oil and gas production fell to 460,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the second quarter ended June 30, from about 535,000 boe/d, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2fbO9jI)

Revenue from oil production fell 6.1 percent to $1.05 billion.

Apache has been streamlining its operations to focus on its oil and gas production in the United States, the North Sea and Egypt.

The company had earlier said it would divest its Canadian unit, Apache Canada, and use the funds from the sale to finance a portion of its 2017-18 capital expenditure, reduce debt and improve liquidity.

Apache on Thursday maintained its capital expenditure for the year at $3.1 billion.

The Houston-based company said net income attributable to common stock was $572 million, or $1.50 per share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $244 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Apache lost 21 cents per share, much below analysts' average estimates of a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company's revenue for the reported quarter was nearly flat at $1.38 billion.

Apache's shares were marginally down at $47.49 in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Arun Koyyur)

