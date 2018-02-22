FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#比特币
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 22, 2018 / 1:10 PM / 2 days ago

Rising oil prices help Apache post profit vs. year-ago loss

1 分钟阅读

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Oil producer Apache Corp on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as oil prices surged.

Net income attributable to Apache shareholders was $456 million, or $1.19 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $182 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2ELRNZo)

The Houston-based company’s total revenue rose to $1.59 billion from $1.45 billion. Its average realized price of oil per barrel rose 23 percent. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below