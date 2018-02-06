FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 6, 2018 / 5:08 PM / 更新于 12 hours ago

Apple says it sees 'strong demand' for replacement iPhone batteries -- letter

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON Feb 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is seeing “strong demand” for replacement iPhone batteries and disclosed it is considering offering rebates for consumers who paid full price for new batteries, the company said in a February 2 letter to U.S. lawmakers made public Tuesday.

Apple confirmed in December that software to deal with aging batteries in iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models could slow down performance. The company apologized and lowered the price of battery replacements for affected models from $79 to $29.

The company said it is considering issuing rebates to consumers who paid full price for replacement batteries. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below