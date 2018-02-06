FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 6, 2018 / 4:08 PM / in 13 hours

Apple to build a second data center in China - Xinhua

1 分钟阅读

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will build its second data center in China at Ulanqab City in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the local government.

As Apple's first data center in north China, it would commence operation in 2020 and offer iCloud services on the Chinese mainland, the Xinhua report said. (bit.ly/2nGwhi9)

Last year, Apple set up a data center in the southern province of Guizhou, its first in China, to comply with the tougher cyber-security laws.

The iPhone maker was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below