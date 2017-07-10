FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
Apple to build second data center in Denmark in push for renewable energy
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 早上7点47分 / 25 天前

Apple to build second data center in Denmark in push for renewable energy

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will build its second data center in southern Denmark, to be powered entirely by renewable energy, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.

The data center, which is due to begin operations in 2019, will power Apple's online services, including the iTunes Store, App Store, iMessage, Maps and Siri for customers across Europe.

Apple will invest around 6 billion Danish crowns ($920 million) in the project, Danish media reported.

The first data center in Denmark with a price tag of around 850 million euros will begin operations this year. ($1 = 6.5197 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below