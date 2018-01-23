REFILE-Apple launches HomePod smart speaker sales from Jan. 26

(Corrects typo in headline)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will start taking online orders for its HomePod smart speaker from Jan. 26 in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, just over a month later than initially planned.

The $349 voice-controlled speaker, introduced in June and originally slated for a December release, can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures.

HomePod will pitch Apple against rival smart speakers from Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)