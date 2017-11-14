FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USITC says launches probe of allegations of patent infringement by Apple
2017年11月14日 / 晚上10点06分 / 更新于 20 小时前

USITC says launches probe of allegations of patent infringement by Apple

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into allegations of patent infringement by Apple Inc on various devices.

The commission said in a statement the probe was based on a complaint by Aqua Connect Inc and Strategic Technology Partners of Orange, California. The products at issue are certain Apple Mac computers, iPhones, iPads, iPods, and Apple TVs, it said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)

