FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
iPhone market share slips in October-quarter: research firm
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
国际财经
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 下午12点51分 / 1 天前

iPhone market share slips in October-quarter: research firm

1 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The market share of Apple Inc’s iPhone declined in key regions in the three months ended October, hurt by the unavailability of the iPhone X during that time, research firm Kantar Worldpanel ComTech said on Tuesday.

In the United States, the share of iOS - the iPhone’s operating system - declined to 32.9 percent from 40.6 percent a year ago, data from Kantar showed.

IOS share also fell in Japan and big European markets, while Google's Android gained share in most markets, Kantar said. (bit.ly/2jgOZe1) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below