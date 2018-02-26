FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 26, 2018 / 5:50 PM / 更新于 10 hours ago

Apple plans giant high-end iPhone, lower-priced model - Bloomberg

1 分钟阅读

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is preparing to release three new smartphones later this year, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the products.

The trio will include the largest ever iPhone, an upgraded handset the same size as the current iPhone X and a less expensive model with some of the flagship phone’s key features.

The iPhone maker is already running production tests with suppliers and is expected to announce the new phones this fall. However, the plans could still change, the report said. (bloom.bg/2HNO4wg)

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below