FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iphone X demand will be substantial, but not exceptional - survey
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 晚上6点44分 / 1 天前

Iphone X demand will be substantial, but not exceptional - survey

2 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Days before Apple Inc’s much-awaited iPhone X opens for preorders, a survey by brokerage Bernstein showed that demand for the device will be substantial, but not exceptional, with about a quarter of the respondents planning to buy the phone.

Heightened anticipation around the 10th anniversary iPhone, which opens for preorders on Oct. 27 and begins shipping from Nov. 3, has already dented demand for the just-launched iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

Apple shares fell last week after reports of iPhone X production delays and weak sales of iPhone 8 models.

“The excitement surrounding the iPhone X appears to be magnitudes higher than actual purchase intent – 48 percent of respondents agreed/strongly agreed that they were ‘excited for the iPhone X,'” Bernstein said, citing a survey of 1,112 iPhone owners in the United States, UK and China.

Apple launched iPhone 8 and 8 Plus last month amid muted reception as fans awaited the iPhone X, and a survey by broker KeyBanc Capital Markets had pointed out that older iPhone 7 models outsold iPhone 8.

While it was doubtful how many iPhone users will upgrade to the $999 iPhone X, an overwhelming majority will still choose an Apple device, according to the survey.

“Consumer loyalty to iPhone remains remarkably strong, despite persistent complaints about high prices and worries about declining innovation, with only 3 percent of respondents stating that their next phone would *not* be an iPhone,” Bernstein said.

Apple shares were up 0.5 percent at $157 Monday afternoon. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below