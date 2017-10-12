FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple's $1 bln data centre gets Irish High Court green light
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日 / 上午10点37分 / 6 天前

Apple's $1 bln data centre gets Irish High Court green light

1 分钟阅读

DUBLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ireland’s High Court on Thursday ruled that a 850 million euro ($1 billion) data centre planned by Apple in the west of Ireland may proceed, dismissing an environmental challenge made by three people.

Apple announced plans to build the data centre in 2015, but the project has been delayed by planning objections. A similar Apple centre announced at the same time in Denmark is due to begin operations later this year.

$1 = 0.8436 euros Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely

