FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Jimmy Iovine to leave Apple Music in August - Billboard
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
深度分析
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 5, 2018 / 4:51 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Jimmy Iovine to leave Apple Music in August - Billboard

1 分钟阅读

(Adds original source of story)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Music mogul Jimmy Iovine is said to leave Apple Inc’s music streaming service in August, the Billboard magazine reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources and music industry website Hits Daily Double.

Iovine is best known as the co-founder of Interscope Records, a rap music pioneer that branched out to include artists like Lady Gaga and U2.

Iovine's departure is likely timed to his Apple shares fully vesting, according to the Billboard story, which followed an initial report in Hits Daily Double's "rumor mill" section. (bit.ly/2E6gAGX)

The former Interscope CEO joined Apple in 2014 after the iPhone maker bought Beats Electronics, the audio technology firm co-founded by influential hip-hop producer Dr Dre and Iovine, for $3 billion.

Apple declined to comment.

The company told Billboard in September it had 30 million Apple Music subscribers. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below