Apple names former Honeywell exec as new general counsel
2017年10月6日 / 下午3点50分 / 12 天前

Apple names former Honeywell exec as new general counsel

1 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Friday that Bruce Sewell will retire as general counsel and will be succeeded by former Honeywell International Inc executive Katherine Adams.

Adams, who will also be senior vice president of legal and global security, will report to Chief Executive Tim Cook, the company said.

Bruce Sewell, who has served as Apple’s general counsel since 2009, will retire at the end of the year, the company said. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

