Chinese investor further raises stake in Dialog Semi to 8.15 pct
2017年12月7日 / 下午5点52分 / 更新于 12 小时前

Chinese investor further raises stake in Dialog Semi to 8.15 pct

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China’s top state silicon chipmaker has further raised its stake in Dialog Semiconductor , buying into share price weakness triggered by fears the Anglo-German firm could lose its top customer Apple Inc .

Tsinghua Unigroup, through two wholly owned units, controls an 8.15 percent voting stake, Frankfurt-listed Dialog said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. That is up a percentage point since the last disclosure by Dialog on Tuesday. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

