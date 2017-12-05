FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese investor lifts stake in Dialog Semi to over 7 pct
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：英国要想下周与欧盟讨论自由贸易 本周必须提出分手方案
深度分析
焦点：英国要想下周与欧盟讨论自由贸易 本周必须提出分手方案
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 中午11点31分 / 更新于 1 天前

Chinese investor lifts stake in Dialog Semi to over 7 pct

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - An investment vehicle owned by Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, China’s top state silicon chipmaker, has raised its stake in Anglo-German Dialog Semiconductor to 7.15 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The Chinese investor increased its holding to 5.46 million shares from 5.34 million on Nov. 30, the day Dialog shares fell by 20 percent on a report that the company’s main client, Apple , may design its own power-management chips. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Cate Cadell; Editing by Susan Fenton)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below