REFILE-RPT-UPDATE 1-Apple could drop Qualcomm components in next year's iPhones, iPads -sources
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 凌晨4点32分 / 更新于 15 小时前

3 分钟阅读

(Refiles to add dropped word in paragraph 10.)

By Liana B. Baker and Stephen Nellis

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has designed iPhones and iPads that would drop chips supplied by Qualcomm Inc , according to two people familiar with the matter.

The change would affect iPhones released in the fall of 2018, but Apple could still change course before then, these people said. They declined to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.

The dispute stems from a change in supply arrangements under which Qualcomm has stopped providing some software for Apple to test its chips in its iPhone designs, one of the people told Reuters.

The two companies are locked in a multinational legal dispute over the Qualcomm’s licensing terms to Apple.

Qualcomm told Reuters it is providing fully tested chips to Apple for iPhones. “We are committed to supporting Apple’s new devices consistent with our support of all others in the industry,” Qualcomm said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Apple could drop Qualcomm chips Monday.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said Apple’s move is not totally unexpected.

Though Qualcomm has for several years supplied Apple’s modems - which help Apple’s phones connect to wireless data networks - Intel Corp has provided upward of half of Apple’s modem chips for iPhones in recent years, Rasgon said. Intel in 2015 acquired a firm that would let it replace more of Qualcomm’s chips in iPhones, Rasgon said.

Rasgon said it’s too early to say definitively whether Apple fully intends to drop Qualcomm next year because Apple can likely make multiple contingency plans for different supplier scenarios.

“Apple is big enough that if they want to support multiple paths, they can do that,” Rasgon said. “Samsung (Electronics Co ) did this too. A couple of years ago, Samsung designed Qualcomm out, but Qualcomm didn’t even know until it was close to time to ship” Samsung’s phones, Rasgon said. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Stephen Coates)

