Apple in talks to acquire music identification app Shazam - source
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
December 9, 2017 / 12:15 AM / in a day

Apple in talks to acquire music identification app Shazam - source

Stephen Nellis

2 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is in talks to acquire Shazam Entertainment Ltd, whose software helps users identify songs by pointing their phone at an audio source, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Shazam’s smartphone app is already tightly integrated with Apple’s Siri digital assistant. Users of Apple’s iPhone with the Shazam app installed can say: “Hey Siri, what’s that song?” and the app will identify it. But Shazam has other features, such as the ability to identify television shows, that do not yet work with Siri.

Tech news website TechCrunch reported the talks earlier, writing that Apple could pay about $400 million for Shazam and that a deal could be signed as early as next week.

Shazam did not respond to a request for comment.

Privately-held, UK-based Shazam has raised $143 million from DN Capital Limited, Institutional Venture Partners, and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, among others, over its 18-year history, according to PitchBook, a firm that tracks private venture investments.

The price TechCrunch reported would fall far below Shazam’s most recent $1 billion valuation reported by PitchBook.

An acquisition of Shazam could help bolster Apple’s music efforts by making it easier for users to find songs and add them to playlists in its Apple Music service. As of mid-2017, Apple Music had 27 million subscribers, behind rival music streaming service Spotify’s 60 million users. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

