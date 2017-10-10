FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple inks content deal with Spielberg, NBCUniversal -WSJ
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月10日 / 晚上6点26分 / 8 天前

Apple inks content deal with Spielberg, NBCUniversal -WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has signed a content deal with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal television production business, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal involves a 10 episode reboot of "Amazing Stories," a science fiction and horror anthology series that ran on NBC in the 1980s and was created by Spielberg, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2yElJHG)

The budget for the series will be more than $5 million an episode, the WSJ reported, citing an executive involved in the project.

Apple has been looking to create its own original video content, diving deeper into a field crowded by Hollywood studios and online streaming service providers such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video.

Apple, Amblin and Comcast did not immediately respond to requests for comments. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

