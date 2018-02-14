FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 14, 2018 / 1:08 PM / a day ago

Apple in talks for first order from Chinese chipmaker - Nikkei

1 分钟阅读

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is in talks to buy storage chips from Yangtze Memory Technologies, a move that would mark the iPhone maker’s first buy from a Chinese memory chipmaker, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Apple will use these chips in new iPhone models and other products for sale in the Chinese domestic market specifically, the Nikkei reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. (s.nikkei.com/2HedOSd)

Both Apple and Yangtze Memory did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below