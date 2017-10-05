FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Aramco to boost turnkey drilling contracts
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月5日 / 下午2点06分 / 13 天前

Saudi Aramco to boost turnkey drilling contracts

2 分钟阅读

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco plans to increase turnkey drilling contracts as part of a strategy to boost collaboration with major oilfield service providers, four industry sources said.

Aramco floated two tenders to renew work at the South Ghawar field; work that used to be conducted by Halliburton and in Udhailiyah for gas, work that was performed by Schlumberger .

A third tender for a lump-sump turnkey contract (LSTK) is expected to be floated later for work at Abu Hadriya, Fadhili and Khursaniyah fields.

“This is the new way of doing business, increasing LSTK, for operational excellence and having more control on the expenditure and at the same time the service companies will have more opportunities to drive optimisation,” said a source who declined to be identified.

Halliburton won the contract in 2009 to provide Aramco with “turnkey” services, which means the wells will be built so that no additional work will be required by Aramco.

Saudi Aramco said it declined to comment on rumour or speculation.

Schlumberger declined to comment, citing confidentiality agreements covering operations and contracts.

Halliburton declined comment.

When Halliburton won the five-year contract it said the project was expected to use three to four rigs to develop between 153 and 185 oil production, water injection and evaluation wells.

“Aramco has about 25 LSTK rigs now”, a second source said “with the plan to go up to 32.”

Aramco has not yet finalised its rig count plans for next year; the sources said.

Under the new LSTK, oilfield service companies will have to take out poor performing rigs.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; additional reporting by Gary Williams in Houston, editing by David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below