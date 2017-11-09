FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco signs $4.5 bln oil, gas deals
2017年11月9日 / 下午3点02分 / 更新于 1 天前

Saudi Aramco signs $4.5 bln oil, gas deals

1 分钟阅读

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco on Thursday signed agreements worth $4.5 billion with firms from Europe, the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates for oil and gas projects in the kingdom.

The companies are Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas, Italy’s Saipem , China Petroleum Pipeline, U.S. McDermott, Jacobs Engineering and National Petroleum Construction of Abu Dhabi.

The signing took place at the company’s headquarters in Dhahran.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by David Evans

