1 天前
China's Fosun says unit bidding for US speciality drugmaker Arbor
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
2017年8月14日 / 凌晨4点47分 / 1 天前

China's Fosun says unit bidding for US speciality drugmaker Arbor

Kane Wu

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A unit of Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group's pharmaceutical business on Monday said it is bidding for a stake in U.S. speciality drugmaker Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said in a stock exchange filing its Hong Kong unit submitted a non-binding bid for a stake in Arbor, which is backed by private equity firm KKR & Co LP, without disclosing the financial terms.

The unit has not entered exclusive talks with the seller and will begin conducting due diligence to determine further steps, Fosun Pharma said.

Atlanta-based Arbor produces mainly branded prescription drugs for the paediatric, hospital and cardiovascular markets.

New York-based KKR agreed to buy more than a quarter of shares in the company in December 2014, in a deal that valued privately held Arbor at over $1 billion. (Reporting by Kane Wu)

