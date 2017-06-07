FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina will likely sell euro bonds later this month -finance minister
2017年6月7日 / 晚上6点23分 / 2 个月前

Argentina will likely sell euro bonds later this month -finance minister

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BUENOS AIRES, June 7 (Reuters) - Argentina plans to sell euro bonds later this month, in addition to issuing a peso bond next week, Finance Minister Luis Caputo said on Wednesday.

Caputo said in April Argentina was eying Swiss franc, yen and euro bond markets to cover remaining financing needs.

"We plan to issue a bond in euros in the near term, probably at the end of June," Caputo told journalists.

Caputo did not give details on the planned bond issuances.

Argentina has raised around $7.4 billion in international capital markets this year, most recently with its first Swiss franc offering in almost two decades. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Diane Craft)

