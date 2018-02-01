Cargill soy crushers in Argentina suspend strike over firings

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Soy crush workers employed in Argentina by international grains trading company Cargill suspended a strike on Thursday that they had called earlier this week after 40 of their fellow workers had been dismissed.

The Labor Ministry ordered the striking workers and management to negotiate a deal. The order to negotiate would expire in three weeks if an accord is not reached.

“For now, the strike is off,” Sergio Diaz of the SOEAR oilseed crushers union told Reuters by telephone. The work stoppage affected Cargill operations in grains hub Rosario.

Rosario, along the Parana River, is the main departure port for Argentine soyoil and soymeal. The South American grains powerhouse is the world’s biggest exporter of both products. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by G Crosse)