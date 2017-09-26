FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina to suspend price controls on domestic fuel next month-minister
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 凌晨12点29分 / 22 天前

Argentina to suspend price controls on domestic fuel next month-minister

2 分钟阅读

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The government of Argentina is planning to suspend a price-setting system for domestic fuel sales next month thanks to the recent rise in global oil prices, the country’s energy and mining minister said Monday.

Domestic fuel prices in Argentina are currently set by the government and companies that produce and refine oil. The system is designed to sustain interest in domestic drilling when global oil prices are low but allows for the market to determine fuel prices when they are deemed high enough.

Energy and Mines Minister Juan Jose Aranguren said the recent recovery in global crude prices should let the government suspend price-setting for domestic fuel starting in October. He added that a drop in global oil prices could bring it back.

Companies that operate refineries in Argentina include state-owned YPF SA, the country’s biggest oil company, as well as private firms Axion Energy Argentina SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Pampa Energia SA. (Reporting by Juliana Castilla, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below