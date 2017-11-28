FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinopec to sell Argentina oil assets for up to $600 mln -source
频道
专题
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
美联储
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
深度分析
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
深度分析
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月28日 / 晚上7点41分 / 更新于 1 天前

Sinopec to sell Argentina oil assets for up to $600 mln -source

1 分钟阅读

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China’s Sinopec has decided to sell its oil assets in Argentina for $500 million to $600 million to Mexican company Vista Oil & Gas, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Sinopec informed Vista Oil & Gas of its decision on Monday, according to the source, who asked not to be named because the deal was confidential. Sinopec also told competing bidders including Argentina’s state-controlled oil company YPF and private Argentine company Pluspetrol they had not been selected, the source said.

YPF, Pluspetrol, and Vista Oil & Gas declined to comment. Sinopec representatives in Argentina also declined comment. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below